Antisemitism Watchdog Calls for Disciplinary Action Against Spanish TV Host Over Antisemitic Comments

JNS.org – The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is calling for disciplinary action against a reporter from a television station in Spain who made antisemitic remarks during a broadcast about Israeli athletes.

TV3’s commentator Clara Basiana made the offensive remarks while reporting live on air on June 10 about Israeli artistic duet swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritzky after they performed and awaited their results from judges at an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona.

According to a translation by CAM, Basiana told viewers in Spanish, “Beyond the technical aspects, I would like to point out that Israel’s international presence in the field of sport and culture is another strategy for the laundering of genocide and the violation of human rights that they are committing against the Palestinian people.”

She also said on air, “it seems that during these events the war crimes of the Israeli state disappear. We have to be aware as spectators and make this situation visible so as not to normalize its place in sports commentary, or general societal discourse.”

