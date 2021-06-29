Tuesday, June 29th | 19 Tammuz 5781

Israel Looks for Buyers as Expiration Date on Nearly 1 Million Vaccines Closes In

avatar by JNS.org

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada January 4, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

JNS.org – Israel faces the prospect of throwing out hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines if it can’t find a country willing to buy them before they expire.

The number of vaccines Israel holds in cold storage that expire at the end of July is 1.4 million, Kan reported.

Israel plans to use 600,000 to inoculate 300,000 teens, a goal set by the government following its decision to vaccinate citizens ages 12-16 in the wake of a recent outbreak of the virus in several schools, but the window to do so is closing.

On July 28, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said those who wish to receive a double dose of the Pfizer vaccine must get their first injection by July 9 given the required time between doses.

June 29, 2021 11:59 am
0

