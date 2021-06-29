Israel’s Otonomo and AWS to Accelerate Vehicle Data-Based Innovation Through

CTech – Israel’s Otonomo, a platform that provides a marketplace for vehicle data, has announced that it will use Amazon Web Services (AWS) to “accelerate” the innovation in data-based vehicles. The combination of Otonomo’s vehicle data platform with AWS’ connected mobility solution will allow AWS customers in the automotive sector to use existing cloud infrastructure to make automotive data available via Otonomo’s platform.

“Together with AWS, Otonomo provides a solution for the automotive industry to fully leverage the value of connected vehicle data,” said Ben Volkow, CEO of Otonomo. “Having secure and compliant access to rich, harmonized vehicle data is the key to developing valuable services for drivers, fleets, smart cities, and enterprises. Our close collaboration with AWS offers AWS automotive industry customers and partners seamless access to a more advanced and mature market data utilization solution.”

Otonomo offers automakers and mobility service providers opportunities to create new revenue streams by accessing vast amounts of data that vehicles produce each day. In addition to its data platform, the company also has a suite of software as a service (SaaS) solutions to provide data consumers with additional capabilities and applications. Its data is used by businesses, fleets, and smart cities for a variety of cases such as fleet management, in-vehicle management, emergency services, insurers and more.

“As the number of connected vehicles increases, so does the demand for data-driven products and services, and the opportunities for data utilization,” added Bill Foy, director of automotive at AWS. “The relationship between Otonomo and AWS will empower our automotive customers to unlock new opportunities for consumers and the entire mobility system. With this expanded relationship, global automakers can rapidly deploy one of the most advanced vehicle data solutions using their existing cloud infrastructure and capabilities.”

Otonomo’s integration with AWS’s Connected Mobility Solution will help customers more easily scale their vehicle data operations, share that data safely, and use it to offer services to impact the mobility industry.

Founded in 2015, Otonomo serves an ecosystem of more than 100 service providers and ingests more than 4 billion data points each day from 40 million connected vehicles. AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon and provides an on-demand cloud computing platform and API to companies, governments, and individuals on a pay-as-you-go basis.