Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Daughter, Shares Photo of Now Family-of-Five

Gadot revealed in a March 1 Instagram post that she was expecting her third child. During a guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in April, she shared how she told her two kids about the pregnancy and explained that Maya was “super curious about how the baby got in there” and “how she is gonna come out.”

“So we explained the PG way, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy had a big hug, Papa planted a seed in Mommy’s tummy,'” she said. “So we’re doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it.”

While a guest on “CONAN” in May, she said her daughters view her as “the annoying mom who doesn’t let them have enough screen time and says no all the time.” She added, “To them, it’s not like I’m Wonder Woman. Only when there’s friends around I’m still cool, but we’ll see how long that’s gonna last.”