June 30, 2021 11:19 am
0

Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Daughter, Shares Photo of Now Family-of-Five

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in ‘Wonder Woman.’ Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot gave birth to her third daughter, named Daniella, the “Wonder Woman” star announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The 36-year-old posted a picture of her family-of-five, including husband Jaron Varsano, in a bed together. Gadot and Varsano, who jointly own the Pilot Wave production company, also share girls Alma, 9, and Maya, 4. “My sweet family,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gadot revealed in a March 1 Instagram post that she was expecting her third child. During a guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in April, she shared how she told her two kids about the pregnancy and explained that Maya was “super curious about how the baby got in there” and “how she is gonna come out.”

“So we explained the PG way, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy had a big hug, Papa planted a seed in Mommy’s tummy,'” she said. “So we’re doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it.”

While a guest on “CONAN” in May, she said her daughters view her as “the annoying mom who doesn’t let them have enough screen time and says no all the time.” She added, “To them, it’s not like I’m Wonder Woman. Only when there’s friends around I’m still cool, but we’ll see how long that’s gonna last.”

