June 30, 2021 12:03 pm
Here’s the Truth About Terrorist Casualties From the Gaza War

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinians celebrate in the streets following a ceasefire, in the southern Gaza Strip May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center (ITIC) has issued its analysis of the names of the people killed in Gaza.

They have identified 234 people killed in attacks by Israel — of which 112 (48%) were positively identified as terrorists.

Sixty-three belonged to Hamas, 20 to Islamic Jihad, 25 to Fatah, two to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), one to the Mujahedeen Brigades, and one to the Popular Resistance Committees.

Eleven more men may have been targeted as terrorists, but the ITIC could not identify any affiliation for them.

Furthermore — an additional 21 were identified as being killed by Gaza rockets.

According to the Center’s findings, 31 people were killed because they were in the same house as a targeted terrorist, and were effectively human shields for terrorists.

I believe that others were likely killed by Gaza rockets — but in general, the report is very cautious before identifying terrorists or likely victims of rocket fire.

Two of the identified terrorists were under 18 years of age; a third — who the ITIC said was 20 — had previously been identified as a child by The New York Times, and as a 12th grader by the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

