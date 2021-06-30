Wednesday, June 30th | 20 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UN Head Urges Biden to Lift Iran Sanctions

Israel Ranks Among Strongest Global Cyber Powers

Israel’s Interior Minister Signs Off on Revocation of Hamas Terrorist’s Citizenship

Former Iranian Intelligence Minister: ‘Mossad Has Penetrated the Regime’

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Press Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

Bahrain Officially Appoints the First-Ever Ambassador to Israel

Congressman Urges Rutgers University President to Speak Out Against Anti-Israel Rhetoric by Union

Israel Seeks to Extend New Gulf Ties to All Middle East, Says Lapid

‘It’s Up to Us to End the Conflict,’ Says Rivlin, Appealing to Abbas

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Neighbors

June 30, 2021 9:27 am
0

Israel Ranks Among Strongest Global Cyber Powers

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Leading multi-national corporates, SMB’s, start-ups, private and corporate investors, venture capital firms, experts and clients attend the Cybertech Israel Conference and Exhibition, in Tel Aviv, on January 31, 2017. Photo: Miriam Alster/FLASH90.

JNS.org – Israel is one of the strongest nations when it comes to cyber capabilities, according to a report published Monday by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Israel was ranked on a par with Australia, Canada, China, France, Russia and Britain, and above Iran and North Korea.

The report assessed the cyber power of 15 countries, separating them into three categories based on their ability to assist national decision-makers in calculating strategic risk and deciding on strategic investments.

The United States ranked highest on the list and was the only country in the highest-ranked category.

Related coverage

June 30, 2021 9:21 am
0

Israel’s Interior Minister Signs Off on Revocation of Hamas Terrorist’s Citizenship

JNS.org - Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked signed off Tuesday on the denaturalization of Ashraf Hassan, a member of Hamas. Shaked...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.