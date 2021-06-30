Wednesday, June 30th | 20 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Nominates Academic Gutmann, Daughter of Holocaust Survivor, as US Envoy to Germany: Sources

Student-Led Jewish Advocacy Group Shares Data on Hundreds of Campus Experiences With Antisemitism

‘There Is Always Hope’: Israeli Rescue Unit Continues to Help Search for Survivors of Surfside Condo Collapse

Actress Debra Messing Defends Former Officer at Children’s Book Authors Group Who Resigned Over Antisemitism Statement Row

UAE Foreign Minister Expects Normalization With Israel to Continue Despite Change in Government

Syrian-Trained Islamist on Trial in the Netherlands for Arson Attack on Amsterdam Kosher Restaurant

Washington State GOP Lawmaker Wears Holocaust-Era ‘Jew’s Star’ to Attack COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Top Community Leaders Slam Rep. Ilhan Omar for Claiming Jewish Colleagues Not ‘Equally Engaging in Seeking Justice’

Canadian Jews Faced ‘Highest Ever’ Number of Antisemitic Incidents in May, Says Jewish Group in Report

The Legacy of Israeli Ambassador Arye Mekel

June 30, 2021 1:27 pm
0

Washington State GOP Lawmaker Wears Holocaust-Era ‘Jew’s Star’ to Attack COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Washington State GOP Rep. wearing a Nazi-era “Judenstern” on his left breast pocket at an event protesting COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Photo: Screenshot.

Another far-right Republican lawmaker has invoked the analogy between the “Judenstern” (“Jew’s Star”) which the Nazis forced Jews to wear in their outer clothing and vaccine mandates to roll back the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Jim Walsh, who represents the city of Aberdeen in the Washington State legislature, wore the star affixed to his shirt at a conservative rally on Saturday, the Seattle Times reported.

“It’s an echo from history,” Walsh wrote on a Facebook page where a video of the event was posted. “In the current context, we’re all Jews.” He said that he had been given the star by someone at the event, where most attendees were wearing one. He described some of the organizers as “deeply concerned about vaccine passports and vaccine segregation.”

For good measure, Walsh also likened any disparate treatment of people who freely choose not to be vaccinated with the Supreme Court’s 1896 decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, which upheld “separate but equal” racial segregation laws targeting African Americans.

Related coverage

June 30, 2021 4:30 pm
0

Biden Nominates Academic Gutmann, Daughter of Holocaust Survivor, as US Envoy to Germany: Sources

President Joe Biden has nominated academic Amy Gutmann as US ambassador to Germany, three sources said on Wednesday, as the two countries...

Walsh received strong criticism from a local Holocaust educator for using a symbol inextricably associated with the murder of six million Jews with public health initiatives to counter the pandemic.

“Our government is making an effort to protect their own citizens, not kill them,” said Dee Simon, Baral Family executive director of the Seattle-based Holocaust Center for Humanity. “It not only trivializes it, it distorts history.”

Other GOP lawmakers from the extreme right, most notably Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), have made identical comparisons between the Holocaust and the coronavirus pandemic during the last year. In May, Taylor Greene declared on Twitter, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s (sic) forced Jewish people to wear a gold (sic) star.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.