IAF’s Third F-35 Squadron Becomes Operational

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force on Thursday dedicated its third F-35I “Adir” squadron, which will call the Nevatim Airbase in the south its home.

Comprised of the advanced Lockheed-Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets exclusively, the 117th Squadron — named for the iconic IAF squadron that led the 1981 strike on the Osirak nuclear reactor in Iraq — will initially focus primarily on pilot training.

The squadron joins Israel’s two existing F-35 formations: the 140th Squadron, formed in 2016, and the 116th, which became operational in 2020. The IAF has already begun preparations for a fourth squadron.

The original 117th Squadron, known as the “First Jet Squadron,” is comprised of F-16C fighters and operated out of the Ramat David airbase in norther Israel. It was closed in 2020 by IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin.

