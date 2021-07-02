Friday, July 2nd | 22 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

400 New York University Affiliates Join Faculty Group in Boycott of Tel Aviv Campus

Incendiary Balloon Launched From Gaza Causes Fire in Southern Israel

Hundreds Join Sderot Race Honoring Six-Year-Old Victim of Gaza War: ‘He Would Be Very Moved by the Caring of the People of Israel’

CUNY Law School Dean Defends ‘Free Speech Rights’ of Pro-Palestinian Activist at Center of IDF Sweatshirt Row

Brother of Rabbi Stabbed in Boston Says ‘Can’t See How It Wasn’t’ Antisemitic Attack: ‘He Only Wanted to Harm and Kill Him’

Colombian Telenovela Star Who Converted to Judaism Talks About Loving Life as an Orthodox Jew, Immigrating to Israel

‘This Little Bag Carries a Great Memory’: Tefillin Case From 1888, Looted by Nazis, Is Returned to Jewish Family

After Guns Go Quiet, Hamas Works With Hezbollah and Iran to Learn Lessons for Next War

Fighting Public School Teachers Who Attack Jews and Israel

Antisemitism Comes to NYC Public Schools

July 2, 2021 4:07 pm
0

Incendiary Balloon Launched From Gaza Causes Fire in Southern Israel

avatar by i24 News

ILLUSTRATIVE: A field on fire is seen after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border between Gaza and Israel, Near Nir Am June 15,2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – An incendiary balloon launched by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Friday caused a brush fire in southern Israel, a day after similar attacks led to retaliatory Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

A firefighting team “put out a brush fire in the Eshkol region” near the border with the Gaza Strip, a statement from the fire service said.

“A fire investigator… determined that the fire was caused by an incendiary balloon,” the statement said.

On Thursday, four fires caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza were extinguished in the Eshkol region.

Related coverage

July 2, 2021 3:59 pm
0

Hundreds Join Sderot Race Honoring Six-Year-Old Victim of Gaza War: ‘He Would Be Very Moved by the Caring of the People of Israel’

A race held in the memory of a six-year-old Israeli boy killed by Hamas rocket fire drew hundreds of participants...

Israel retaliated early Friday with air strikes which the army said struck a weapons manufacturing site belonging to Gaza’s Hamas Islamist rulers.

No injuries were reported in the Israeli strikes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.