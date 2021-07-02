Incendiary Balloon Launched From Gaza Causes Fire in Southern Israel

i24 News – An incendiary balloon launched by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip on Friday caused a brush fire in southern Israel, a day after similar attacks led to retaliatory Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave.

A firefighting team “put out a brush fire in the Eshkol region” near the border with the Gaza Strip, a statement from the fire service said.

“A fire investigator… determined that the fire was caused by an incendiary balloon,” the statement said.

On Thursday, four fires caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza were extinguished in the Eshkol region.

Israel retaliated early Friday with air strikes which the army said struck a weapons manufacturing site belonging to Gaza’s Hamas Islamist rulers.

No injuries were reported in the Israeli strikes.