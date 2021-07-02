Friday, July 2nd | 22 Tammuz 5781

July 2, 2021 11:00 am
0

NYPD Footage Shows Three Suspected of Tagging Goldman Sachs, Verizon Buildings With Israeli Flag Bearing Swastika

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Footage released Friday by New York police showing two of the suspects in the vandalism. Photo: NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force

New York police are seeking three people seen tagging Goldman Sachs and Verizon office buildings with stickers depicting a swastika on the Israeli flag, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

On Friday, the Task Force tweeted footage of the three suspects, who it said were observed on June 24 tagging several buildings in Lower Manhattan with the antisemitic stickers.

The buildings tagged included Goldman Sachs’ headquarters and the Verizon Building, both on West Street, according to the New York Post.

In recent weeks, banners or images of the Israeli flag branded with a Nazi swastika instead of the Star of David have been seen in London, Paris and Sydney.

In June, one such banner also depicting former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a Hitler mustache was removed from outside a New Jersey tobacco store, following local complaints.

