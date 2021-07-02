Friday, July 2nd | 22 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Incendiary Balloon Launched From Gaza Causes Fire in Southern Israel

Hundreds Join Sderot Race Honoring Six-Year-Old Victim of Gaza War: ‘He Would Be Very Moved by the Caring of the People of Israel’

CUNY Law School Dean Defends ‘Free Speech Rights’ of Pro-Palestinian Activist at Center of IDF Sweatshirt Row

Brother of Rabbi Stabbed in Boston Says ‘Can’t See How It Wasn’t’ Antisemitic Attack: ‘He Only Wanted to Harm and Kill Him’

Colombian Telenovela Star Who Converted to Judaism Talks About Loving Life as an Orthodox Jew, Immigrating to Israel

‘This Little Bag Carries a Great Memory’: Tefillin Case From 1888, Looted by Nazis, Is Returned to Jewish Family

After Guns Go Quiet, Hamas Works With Hezbollah and Iran to Learn Lessons for Next War

Fighting Public School Teachers Who Attack Jews and Israel

Antisemitism Comes to NYC Public Schools

Ilhan Omar Has a Problem With Jews

July 2, 2021 12:24 pm
0

‘This Little Bag Carries a Great Memory’: Tefillin Case From 1888, Looted by Nazis, Is Returned to Jewish Family

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The 1888 phylacteries bag on display at a French Ministry of Culture ceremony. Photo: Twitter screenshot / Roselyne Bachelot

A 133-year-old phylacteries bag was among a pair of precious items returned on Thursday to Jewish families in France, decades after they were stolen by Nazis during World War Two.

The traditional tefillin case had been given to Elie Léon Lévi-Valensin for his Bar Mitzvah in Algiers, and later looted from his son’s Paris apartment by the Nazis in 1942. It was recovered at a French Ministry of Culture ceremony on Thursday by the owner’s great-granddaughter, Miléna Kartowski-Aïach, who in 2013 had spotted it at a museum exhibition about the Jews of Algeria.

“This little bag carries a great memory,” declared Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot at the ceremony, according to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

“Everyday objects were the target of the eradicators. To steal them, to destroy them, was to attack that which made the intimacy” of the families who owned them, she said, noting that 24 looted works and objected were similarly returned last year.

Also transferred at the ceremony was “Nus dans un paysage,” a 1912 work by German expressionist painter Max Pechstein — who was classified a “degenerate artist” by the Nazi regime and stripped of his teaching position.

The painting had been stolen during the war from the Jewish banker Hugo Simon, a prominent collector of Modern art and a social democrat who was targeted by the German regime. Its ownership was discovered by his great-grandson Rafael Cardoso Denis, and will be loaned by the family back to the Centre Pompidou museum in Paris, bound for a special room dedicated to Simon, according to Le Figaro.

Addressing Bachelot on Twitter, France’s Chief Rabbi Haim Korsa commented, “Thank you Madam Minister for working so well to repair these terrible spoliations. Even so long after, these historic moments are a source of peace for families so hard hit.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.