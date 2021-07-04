Israeli-American Experts Share Insights on US Independence Day

CTech – Each year, Americans gather in their gardens to celebrate their independence. Fireworks, barbeques, and family photos are all in abundance as millions of people finally start to gather in person again to share the day together.

CTech heard from three Israeli-American tech experts — Jarred Feder, VP of International Sales of the IAQ Division at Tadiran; Gail Etzion, Partner and Head of High-Tech and Startups at Firon & Co. Law Firm; and Hili Rashkovan, Senior Partner in the Corporate and Licensing Groups at Pearl Cohen law firm — to understand how they balance living and working across both countries in a time where both nations are undergoing social and political changes.

What are some of the biggest differences between the two nations and the two ecosystems?

“The Israeli society is unruly, unleashed, and to a large extent still insecure,” explained Gail Etzion, Head of High-Tech and Startups at M. Firon & Co. “The American society is regimented, institutionalized, and tends to operate ‘by the book.’ While the respective hi-tech ecosystems do have a lot in common in terms of their entrepreneurial spirit and creativity, they still reflect these deep cultural differences. It’s not a coincidence that so many US big-tech companies opened R&D centers in Israel, and that Israeli hi-tech companies prefer to have their headquarters in the US. It’s important to note, though, that things are changing rapidly, and some Israeli firms have successfully internalized US corporate culture and manage to grow in Israel-proper and become globally successful.

Jarred Feder, VP of International Sales of the IAQ Division at Tadiran, added, “The way of life and the warmth people show makes me truly feel at home. The warmth and love that Israelis show is what I have witnessed and experienced from the first day that I visited my wife’s family.”

What does freedom mean to you and where do you feel it most?

Hili Rashkovan, senior partner at Pearl Cohen, said: “Freedom for me means equality of opportunities and financial independence. I feel free in both Israel and in the US.”