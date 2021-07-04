Report: Israeli-Owned Cargo Ship Attacked in Indian Ocean

i24 News – An Israeli cargo ship was on fire in the Indian Ocean after a possible attack, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network reported on Saturday.

According to the Hezbollah-affiliated outlet, the fire broke out when the ship was en route to the United Arab Emirates from Saudi Arabia.

The report, which could not be independently confirmed, cited a “reliable source.”

The ship was subsequently identified as the Liberia-flagged CSAV Tyndall. It is said to have sustained minor damage in the incident, which left no casualties.

According to some reports, the ship is no longer owned by the Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer, potentially making the link to Israel tenuous.

Israeli media cited unnamed local officials as saying they “suspected” that Iran, Israel’s regional arch-foe, was behind the incident, the details of which were still unclear.