July 5, 2021 11:44 am
Why Are Media Ignoring New Palestinian Calls to Arms Against Israel? (VIDEO)

avatar by Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

Supporters celebrate Fatah’s 55th anniversary in Gaza City on January 1, 2020. Photo: Fatah. http://fatehorg.ps/?p=16727

Despite the recent ceasefire agreement between Gaza-based terror groups and Israel, Hamas and Fatah continue to incite Palestinians to take up arms against the Jewish state. And these calls for violence are fuelling the flames of conflict in the region.

On May 31, a terrorist from the Gaza Strip infiltrated Israel. Once inside Israeli territory, he stabbed a security guard. On the same day, an incendiary device launched from Gaza sparked a fire. Only days later, Hamas called for a “Day of Rage.” Palestinians in the West Bank heeded the call, with violent clashes taking place in several locations.

Yet, these troubling developments received precious little coverage from the mainstream media. Rather, the world’s leading news organizations continue to put the onus on Israel to maintain the ceasefire with terrorist groups that are advocating for the Jewish state’s destruction.

Meanwhile, Palestinian provocations aimed at exacerbating tensions and inciting violence are simply ignored

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, where this video was first published.

