Tuesday, July 6th | 26 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Government of Ontario to Fund New Education Programs Targeting ‘Blight’ of Antisemitism in Schools

New Iranian Plans to ‘Escalate’ Uranium Enrichment Draw ‘Grave Concern’ From France, Germany, UK Foreign Ministers

Stabbing of Chabad Rabbi in Boston Is Not ‘Fit To Print’ in New York Times

UK Jews Fear New Brexit-Related Trading Protocol Will Cut Supply of Kosher Meat to Community in Northern Ireland

Ministry of Defense Taps VCs to Fund Weapons Development

PM Bennett Seeks to Energize Israeli Economy by Slashing Regulations

After ‘Mixed Signals’ From Morocco Over Normalization, Israeli Foreign Ministry Chief Heads to Rabat for Talks

Diagnosing Ilhan Omar’s Antisemitic Disease

We Must Tighten Hate Speech Laws to Combat Antisemitism

Richard Donner, Jewish Director Behind ‘Superman,’ ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Lethal Weapon,’ Dies at Age 91

July 6, 2021 12:03 pm
0

Gaza Campers Say They Want to Become Martyrs

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter.

Al-Monitor has an article on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror camps — and they interview a couple of the campers who attended the Hamas camp.

A teenager named Mohammed makes it clear that the camps are recruitment for terror groups:

Mohammed, 14, told Al-Monitor, “I joined the camp in order to defend my land against Israeli attacks and subsequently join the ranks of al-Qassam Brigades.”

He stressed that although his family does not belong to Hamas, they let him join the camp for the second time — the first time was in 2019.

“I don’t find the training to be hard or inappropriate for my age. On the contrary, I want to learn more martial arts,” he said.

He pointed out that he learned how to dismantle and load weapons and shoot. He also received scouts and physical training.

As disturbing (and illegal) as that is, 12 year-old Khalil shows how the kids are brainwashed to want to die:

Khalil, 12, from Gaza City who joined the summer camp for the first time, told Al-Monitor, “I will participate in the camp in order to strengthen myself and learn self-defense skills so I can fight Israel, become a martyr and go to heaven.”

Teaching kids that they should want to die is about as disgusting and immoral as it gets.

Not that “human rights” groups give a damn about that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.