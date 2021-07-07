Shin Bet Publishes Photo of Reuven Rivlin Disguised to Walk Incognito

i24 News – As Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s seven-year term ended on Wednesday, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) released a photo of him in disguise walking around freely.

Usually clean-shaven, the snap shows Rivlin, 81, wearing a thick dark wig, as well as a bushy fake beard.

In the background, we can see individuals, whose faces have been blurred to avoid identification, apparently part of a Shin Bet infiltration unit.

For several hours, the president enjoyed complete anonymity alongside Shin Bet agents, trained to operate as part of an “invisible defense” action, the security service said.

The Shin Bet, however, did not say when or where the photo was taken.

The very popular Rivlin, who will give way to Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, has always made it a point of honor to keep “his feet on the ground.”

He was thus known to sit with other passengers on commercial flights when traveling abroad.

During his first visit to Washington as president in 2015, he took the train from New York to Washington where he met then-US President Barack Obama.