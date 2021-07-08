Israeli Navy to Receive Four New Fast-Patrol Vessels

JNS.org – The Israeli Navy is expected to receive four new Shaldag MK V-class fast vessels from Israel Shipyards, announced the shipbuilder on Wednesday.

The navy currently uses the company’s Shaldag MK III fast vessel for coastal security missions. The new vessel is designed to upgrade the force’s routine security missions and is specially designed to help protect exclusive economic zone waters and coastlines, according to Israel Shipyards.

They have been “adapted to the Navy’s configuration requirements,” the company said in a statement, and will come with a powerful waterjet propulsion system delivering “exceptional maneuverability and seakeeping.”

The vessel can accelerate from zero to 40 knots in 60 seconds and operate in shallow waters. It can carry an array of lightweight weapons systems, navigation and other combat systems.

Related coverage Technion Ranked No. 1 in Europe in Artificial Intelligence CTech — The Technion's efforts to advance the field of artificial intelligence have positioned it among the world’s leaders in...

“We are pleased with our long-standing cooperation with the Israeli Navy and with the opportunity for our flagship vessel to become part of the Navy and its missions—protecting our country’s maritime borders,” said Eitan Zucker, the company’s CEO.

The Israeli Navy also operates Israel Shipyards-made Sa’ar 4.5 missile ships.