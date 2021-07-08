Thursday, July 8th | 28 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

As Surfside Rescue Shifts to Recovery, Miami Mayor Stresses Efforts to ‘Honor’ Faith in Handling Remains of Jewish Victims

Senior Rabbi in United Arab Emirates Denounces Continuing Imprisonment of Yemeni Jew as ‘Crime Against Humanity’

Antisemitic Vandals Use Blowtorch to Deface Holocaust Memorial in French City With Swastikas

Technion Ranked No. 1 in Europe in Artificial Intelligence

‘Magnificent’ 2,000-Year-Old Public Building Unearthed Near Western Wall

Jewish Groups Applaud the Netherlands for Skipping Durban IV Event ‘Tarnished by Antisemitism’

Report: Bennett Held Secret Meeting With Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman Palace

Palestinian Conflict Won’t Change Arab-Israel Normalization

West Point Scholar Says the IDF Strike of the Al Jalaa Tower Was Legal

In First, Israeli Authorities Seize Digital Wallets Containing Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Destined for Hamas

July 8, 2021 11:39 am
0

Israeli Navy to Receive Four New Fast-Patrol Vessels

avatar by JNS.org

The new Shaldag MK V fast-patrol vessel. Credit: Israel Shipyards.

JNS.org – The Israeli Navy is expected to receive four new Shaldag MK V-class fast vessels from Israel Shipyards, announced the shipbuilder on Wednesday.

The navy currently uses the company’s Shaldag MK III fast vessel for coastal security missions. The new vessel is designed to upgrade the force’s routine security missions and is specially designed to help protect exclusive economic zone waters and coastlines, according to Israel Shipyards.

They have been “adapted to the Navy’s configuration requirements,” the company said in a statement, and will come with a powerful waterjet propulsion system delivering “exceptional maneuverability and seakeeping.”

The vessel can accelerate from zero to 40 knots in 60 seconds and operate in shallow waters. It can carry an array of lightweight weapons systems, navigation and other combat systems.

Related coverage

July 8, 2021 2:58 pm
0

Technion Ranked No. 1 in Europe in Artificial Intelligence

CTech — The Technion's efforts to advance the field of artificial intelligence have positioned it among the world’s leaders in...

“We are pleased with our long-standing cooperation with the Israeli Navy and with the opportunity for our flagship vessel to become part of the Navy and its missions—protecting our country’s maritime borders,” said Eitan Zucker, the company’s CEO.

The Israeli Navy also operates Israel Shipyards-made Sa’ar 4.5 missile ships.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.