Report: Bennett Held Secret Meeting With Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman Palace

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently held a secret visit with Jordan’s King Abdullah at an Amman palace, Israeli news site Walla reported Thursday, citing a former senior Israeli official.

The visit last week was the first such meeting between the Israeli prime minister and the Jordanian king in several years. It was revealed on the same day that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with his Jordanian counterpart to announce an expansion of the two countries’ water sharing partnership.

The senior Israeli official told Walla that the meeting was held with a positive atmosphere. He said it began with Bennett conveying his support for Israel to increase its supply of water to Jordan, and that the two leaders agreed on resetting bilateral relations following a period of tension under the Netanyahu government.

Israeli officials said Thursday that the country would sell Jordan 50 million cubic meters this year, about double the amount already committed or transferred. The countries also agreed to discuss raising Jordanian exports to the West Bank from the current level of $160 million to $700 million.