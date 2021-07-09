Israel Sends Nepal Vital Supplies to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

JNS.org – Israel on Wednesday sent Nepal supplies meant to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic battering its population. The South Asian nation has recorded more than 650,000 cases of the virus so far, almost 9,300 deaths.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry spearheaded the operation, which saw leading organizations such as IsraAid, Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and the Commerce Ministry for Israel and Nepal, as well as other organizations, donate essential supplies.

The aid package, which includes ventilators, oxygen tanks and advanced protective gear, was delivered to Kathmandu via a Nepal Air aircraft.

“The State of Israel is proud to help Nepal fight the coronavirus pandemic,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement. “Israel’s allies and friends know that Israel will stand by them in times of trouble.”

Israel and Nepal this month mark 61 years of diplomatic relations.