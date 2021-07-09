Friday, July 9th | 29 Tammuz 5781

July 9, 2021 9:04 am
Israel Sends Nepal Vital Supplies to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A teenager receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks attributed to the more infectious Delta variant, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance organisation in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JNS.org – Israel on Wednesday sent Nepal supplies meant to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic battering its population. The South Asian nation has recorded more than 650,000 cases of the virus so far, almost 9,300 deaths.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry spearheaded the operation, which saw leading organizations such as IsraAid, Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer and the Commerce Ministry for Israel and Nepal, as well as other organizations, donate essential supplies.

The aid package, which includes ventilators, oxygen tanks and advanced protective gear, was delivered to Kathmandu via a Nepal Air aircraft.

“The State of Israel is proud to help Nepal fight the coronavirus pandemic,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement. “Israel’s allies and friends know that Israel will stand by them in times of trouble.”

Israel and Nepal this month mark 61 years of diplomatic relations.

