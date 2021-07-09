Friday, July 9th | 29 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Taliban Say They Control 85% of Afghanistan, Humanitarian Concerns Mount

Prosecutors Add Hate New Crimes Charges in Stabbing of Boston Rabbi: ‘We Believe This Was Rooted in Antisemitism’

US Sanctions 34 Companies Over Chinese Rights Abuses, Ties to Iran and Russia

NYPD Seek Suspect Who Punched, Threw Broken Furniture at Brooklyn Jewish Man

IAEA Inspection on Iran Reports Mostly Bad News

Defending Israel With Our Lives

Why Loyalty and Integrity Are Central to Jewish Life

Saudi Arabia Steps Up Effort to Replace UAE and Qatar as Go-To Regional Hub

Bennett Set to Form Team to Explore Building Vaccine Factory in Israel

Israeli President Herzog Expresses Sorrow at Death of Jehan Sadat, Widow of Egyptian President Who Made Peace With Israel

July 9, 2021 11:22 am
0

Bennett Set to Form Team to Explore Building Vaccine Factory in Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A teenager receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel urged more 12- to 15-year-olds to be vaccinated, citing new outbreaks attributed to the more infectious Delta variant, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance organisation in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Israeli government is set to establish a team to examine the possibility of building a vaccine factory in Israel.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz will submit a formal proposal to the cabinet on the issue on Sunday.

“We are working around the clock, in various ways, to protect the health of the citizens of Israel,” Bennett commented. “The independent ability to produce vaccines in Israel is likely to be dramatic, especially looking toward the future and future pandemics. The professional teams will evaluate this and we will make a decision soon.”

Once established, the team will examine the best way to build a vaccine plant that would produce medicines while giving preference to vaccines that would also be marketed commercially.

The team will be headed by the Finance Ministry Accountant General, and will include representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Finance Ministry Budget Department, the National Economic Council, and the Health Ministry.

A steering committee will also be established to coordinate with other countries that may be interested in collaborating with Israel on research and development and the manufacturing of vaccines.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.