Friday, July 9th | 29 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Sanctions 34 Companies Over Chinese Rights Abuses, Ties to Iran and Russia

NYPD Seek Suspect Who Punched, Threw Broken Furniture at Brooklyn Jewish Man

IAEA Inspection on Iran Reports Mostly Bad News

Defending Israel With Our Lives

Why Loyalty and Integrity Are Central to Jewish Life

Saudi Arabia Steps Up Effort to Replace UAE and Qatar as Go-To Regional Hub

Bennett Set to Form Team to Explore Building Vaccine Factory in Israel

Israeli President Herzog Expresses Sorrow at Death of Jehan Sadat, Widow of Egyptian President Who Made Peace With Israel

Pfizer, BioNTech to Seek Authorization for COVID Booster Shot as Delta Variant Spreads

Lebanon’s Cash-Strapped Army Sells Helicopter Rides During Economic Crisis

July 9, 2021 10:17 am
0

Lebanon’s Cash-Strapped Army Sells Helicopter Rides During Economic Crisis

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An aerial view shows the beach during a tour by the Lebanese air force in Aamchit, Lebanon July 8, 2021

Hit by the collapse of Lebanon’s economy, the army has started selling rides on its helicopters to finance their maintenance, a measure of the depth of the financial troubles facing the country.

“The war we are in is economic and therefore requires unconventional means … and the idea we had was to do helicopter tours,” Colonel Hassan Barakat, an army spokesman, said.

“The cost of these trips secures the essential maintenance of the planes.” A 15-minute rides on an army Robinson R44 training helicopter costs $150.

Lebanon is suffering from what the World Bank has described as one of deepest depressions in modern history. The currency has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years and more than half the population has sunk into poverty.

Related coverage

July 6, 2021 9:06 am
0

Abbas Calls on Canada to ‘Halt Israeli Aggression’ Against Palestinians

JNS.org - Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas on Monday called on Canada to “halt Israel’s aggressions” against Palestinians, Palestinian media...

Army commander General Joseph Aoun warned last month that the crisis, caused by decades of corruption and waste in government, would lead to the collapse of all state institutions including the army, noting that the value of a soldier’s monthly salary was now $90.

A big recipient of US military support, the army has underpinned Lebanon’s stability since the end of the 1975-90 civil war. Qatar announced this week it would provide the army with 70 tons of food per month.

“It’s a nice experience for my children to see Lebanon, and the beautiful Lebanese coast from the air,” said Adib Dakkash, 43, visiting from Switzerland.

“I prefer to spend $150 so that army helicopters continue to operate, so that the pilots and officers continue to fly, instead of spending it in a restaurant, on food or meaningless things.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.