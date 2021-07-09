NJ Gov, Congressional Reps Join Interfaith Condemnation of Antisemitism ‘With No Caveats’

Leading New Jersey elected officials were among a group of 90 civic and faith leaders who condemned antisemitism with “no caveats and no qualifiers” in a campaign announced on Thursday.

The statement, “New Jersey Against Antisemitism,” was endorsed by Governor Phil Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez, and all of the state’s Congressional representatives — along with dozens of Muslim, Christian, Sikh and other communal leaders.

“In recent weeks, our area has witnessed an alarming rise in antisemitic attacks – physical and verbal, in person and online,” the statement said.

“Antisemitism, like any kind of hate, is unacceptable in any form, it continued. “There must be no caveats and no qualifiers when condemning anti-Jewish hate, violence against Jews, and antisemitism in all spaces. We unequivocally condemn these attacks, reaffirm our solidarity with the Jewish community, and call on all community leaders to join us.”

According to an April audit by the Anti-Defamation League, in 2020 New Jersey recorded its third-highest number of anti-Jewish hate crimes since 1979.

Signatories also included Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of the Archdiocese of Newark, Br. Dawud Assad of the Islamic Society of Central Jersey (ISCJ), David L. Buckner of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and New Jersey NAACP President Richard Smith.

“We are proud to stand with our Jewish allies, brothers, and sisters against hatred of all kinds,” Smith said. “Bigotry of any kind has no place in New Jersey.”

“It is crucial that all people of goodwill join in eradicating this hatred from their hearts, homes, places of worship, and public discourse,” said Tobin. “We must work together as partners to combat this troubling trend, which puts the Jewish people at risk while threatening the freedom and humanity of all.”

Scott Richman, regional director of the ADL for New York and New Jersey, said the group was “deeply grateful that so many of New Jersey’s faith leaders, elected officials, and communal partners have unequivocally rejected antisemitism.”

“They recognize that hate against one is hate against all and that we must stand united to combat it,” he said.