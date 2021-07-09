NYPD Seek Suspect Who Punched, Threw Broken Furniture at Brooklyn Jewish Man

Police in New York are seeking a suspect seen on camera punching a Brooklyn Jewish man in the chest after making an antisemitic remark, and then striking the victim in the back with a broken piece of furniture.

The attack is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, which said it took place on Monday in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect broke off a piece of furniture lying on the street before throwing it at the victim, who was wearing traditional Jewish garb, and then fleeing. They released partial footage of the incident on Twitter.

Video from 7/5/21 assault. pic.twitter.com/rdBBfzF7be — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 9, 2021

Statistics recently released by the NYPD showed a 69% rise in antisemitic assaults since last year, with 113 incidents through June 27 of this year, versus 67 during the same period in 2020.

They also showed a 139% increase in hate crimes generally, including a fourfold rise in attacks targeting Asians.