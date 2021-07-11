Erdogan Slams Israeli Policies Toward Palestinians in Meeting With Abbas

The closed-door meeting reportedly took place at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, an official residence assigned to the president of Turkey, where the two leaders over a period of just over an hour discussed bilateral relations, reconciliation between Palestinian factions, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Erdogan is a longtime vocal critic of Israel’s policies regarding the Palestinians during his 18 years of rule.

Last May, the Turkish president claimed that US President Joe Biden had “bloody hands” because of his support for Israel.

“The Palestinian territories are inundated with persecution, suffering and blood, like many other territories which lost their peace with the end of the Ottomans. And you support that,” he said, accusing Israel of leading to the end of the Ottomans.