Erdogan Slams Israeli Policies Toward Palestinians in Meeting With Abbas
by i24 News
i24 News – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Israel’s actions as he welcomed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for talks in Istanbul on Saturday.
“Peace and stability in the region will not be possible as long as the Israeli occupation continues,” Erdogan told Abbas, saying, “Turkey will not be silent on the atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine,” according to a report of the meeting by the official Anadolu news agency.
The closed-door meeting reportedly took place at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, an official residence assigned to the president of Turkey, where the two leaders over a period of just over an hour discussed bilateral relations, reconciliation between Palestinian factions, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Erdogan is a longtime vocal critic of Israel’s policies regarding the Palestinians during his 18 years of rule.
Last May, the Turkish president claimed that US President Joe Biden had “bloody hands” because of his support for Israel.
“The Palestinian territories are inundated with persecution, suffering and blood, like many other territories which lost their peace with the end of the Ottomans. And you support that,” he said, accusing Israel of leading to the end of the Ottomans.