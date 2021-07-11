Sunday, July 11th | 2 Av 5781

July 11, 2021 5:09 am
0

Linda Sarsour Slanders Israel as IDF Continued Life-Saving Work After Florida Disaster

avatar by Akiva Van Koningsveld

Opinion

Linda Sarsour. Photo: Festival of Faiths via Wikimedia Commons.

Linda Sarsour, progressive activist and co-founder of the Women’s March, retweeted what some have deemed an antisemitic post.

According to Sarsour, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has no business assisting in the rescue mission in Surfside, Florida, because its real expertise is “crushing buildings with people in them.”

The tragic collapse of a 12-story tower on June 24 left at least 36 people dead, with over 100 still reported missing. At the request of families holding out hope to find their loved ones, IDF rescue forces were deployed to the site on June 26. Some 50 Jews are either unaccounted for or have been confirmed killed.

Since the establishment of Israel in 1948, the IDF has on more than two dozen occasions provided critical support and humanitarian aid in the wake of disasters around the world.

Following backlash, Sarsour said her critics lacked “morals or values” for pointing out the obvious truth of her antisemitic outrage. She subsequently deleted the original tweet and shut down her profile. Sarsour’s anti-Israel libels will return to the platform “in a few days.”

Akiva Van Koningsveld is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, where this video was first published.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

