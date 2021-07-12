Monday, July 12th | 3 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lapid Declares Support for Two-State Solution Before EU Foreign Ministers

New York Times Belatedly Finds Stabbing of Chabad Rabbi Fit to Cover, at Least Online

Hezbollah Releases New Footage of 2006 Abduction of IDF Soldiers That Sparked Second Lebanon War

UK Jewish Groups Denounce Online Racism Directed at Black Soccer Players Following England’s Defeat in Euro Championship

Group of Syracuse Students Harassed With Antisemitic Slurs, Pelted With Eggs From Car

Israel Offers Third Shot of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Adults at Risk

Yes Studios’ Managing Director Confirms No Season 4 for ‘Shtisel’ but Teases ‘There Will be Something’

Linda Sarsour, Israel, and Surfside

From ‘Peaceful’ Anti-Israel Vilification to Antisemitic Violent Attacks

Yale Professor: College Council Attack on Israel Is Not Supported by Fact, Nor Becoming of Yale Students

July 12, 2021 3:49 pm
0

Lapid Declares Support for Two-State Solution Before EU Foreign Ministers

avatar by i24 News

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, SPD, meets Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Council in Brussels. Photo: imago images/photothek via Reuters Connect

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid addressed his 26 European counterparts during a speech to the EU Foreign Affairs Council, a first for a member of the Israeli government since Tzipi Livni in 2008.

In his remarks, Lapid said it is “no secret” that he supports a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, but he noted that the conditions are not currently in place for a peace agreement.

“A future Palestinian state must be a democracy that seeks peace with Israel,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said he supported all humanitarian activities in favor of the Palestinians and any efforts made to improve their economic situation.

Related coverage

July 12, 2021 1:07 pm
0

UK Jewish Groups Denounce Online Racism Directed at Black Soccer Players Following England’s Defeat in Euro Championship

UK Jewish leaders on Monday condemned online racism directed against three black soccer players after the English team was defeated...

Josep Borrell, High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, welcomed Lapid to Brussels. In a statement, he said the latter’s visit offered an opportunity for a “fresh start” in relations between Israel and the EU, which he said had deteriorated considerably during the tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It is important that the new Israeli government comes here to Brussels. This is an opportunity for a new start, to relaunch the relationship with Israel from the point of view of our bilateral relations, but also of the situation in the Middle East,” Borrell said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.