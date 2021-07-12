Rare ‘Book of Judges’-Era Inscription Found in Southern Israel

JNS.org – A rare, 3,100-year-old inscription was discovered during excavations in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Monday.

The partial inscription, written in ink on a small pottery jug, was recovered in the Shahariya forest at Khirbat er-Ra‘i, near Kiryat Gat.

The vessel, which can hold approximately one liter (a quart), may have contained oil, perfume or medicine, the IAA said, and the deciphered letters—spelling “Jerubbaal” in alphabetic script dating from around 1,100 BCE—likely pointed to the name of the owner.

Deciphered by epigraphic expert Christopher Rolston of George Washington University in Washington, DC, the inscription shows the Hebrew letters “yod” (broken at the top), “resh,” ”bet,” “ayin,” “lamed” and remnants of other letters, indicating that the original was longer.

