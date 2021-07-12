Monday, July 12th | 3 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lapid Declares Support for Two-State Solution Before EU Foreign Ministers

New York Times Belatedly Finds Stabbing of Chabad Rabbi Fit to Cover, at Least Online

Hezbollah Releases New Footage of 2006 Abduction of IDF Soldiers That Sparked Second Lebanon War

UK Jewish Groups Denounce Online Racism Directed at Black Soccer Players Following England’s Defeat in Euro Championship

Group of Syracuse Students Harassed With Antisemitic Slurs, Pelted With Eggs From Car

Israel Offers Third Shot of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Adults at Risk

Yes Studios’ Managing Director Confirms No Season 4 for ‘Shtisel’ but Teases ‘There Will be Something’

Linda Sarsour, Israel, and Surfside

From ‘Peaceful’ Anti-Israel Vilification to Antisemitic Violent Attacks

Yale Professor: College Council Attack on Israel Is Not Supported by Fact, Nor Becoming of Yale Students

July 12, 2021 9:21 am
0

Rare ‘Book of Judges’-Era Inscription Found in Southern Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Archaeological excavations at the Hasmonean village in Sharafat. Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority.

JNS.org – A rare, 3,100-year-old inscription was discovered during excavations in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Monday.

The partial inscription, written in ink on a small pottery jug, was recovered in the Shahariya forest at Khirbat er-Ra‘i, near Kiryat Gat.

The vessel, which can hold approximately one liter (a quart), may have contained oil, perfume or medicine, the IAA said, and the deciphered letters—spelling “Jerubbaal” in alphabetic script dating from around 1,100 BCE—likely pointed to the name of the owner.

Deciphered by epigraphic expert Christopher Rolston of George Washington University in Washington, DC, the inscription shows the Hebrew letters “yod” (broken at the top), “resh,” ”bet,” “ayin,” “lamed” and remnants of other letters, indicating that the original was longer.

Related coverage

July 12, 2021 3:08 pm
0

Hezbollah Releases New Footage of 2006 Abduction of IDF Soldiers That Sparked Second Lebanon War

A Hezbollah-owned television channel released new footage of the militant group's 2006 abduction of two IDF soldiers, 15 years to...

“The name Jerubbaal is familiar from biblical tradition in the Book of Judges as an alternative name for the Judge Gideon ben Yoash,” explained archaeologists Yossef Garfinkel and Sa’ar Ganor, two of four directors of the excavations, which have been held every summer since 2015 on behalf of the IAA, the Institute of Archaeology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

“Gideon is first mentioned as combating idolatry by breaking the altar to Baal and cutting down the Asherah pole. In biblical tradition, he is then remembered as triumphing over the Midianites, who used to cross over the Jordan to plunder agricultural crops. According to the Bible, Gideon organized a small army of 300 soldiers and attacked the Midianites by night near Ma’ayan Harod,” they said, adding that the geographical distance between the above story and where the inscription was found could mean that it was referring to a different “Jerubbaal.”

Still, they said that the “possibility cannot be ruled out that the jug belonged to the judge Gideon.”

“In any event, the name ‘Jerubbaal’ was evidently in common usage at the time of the biblical Judges,” they said.

According to the IAA, the find contributes to understanding of the spread of alphabetic script in the transition from the Canaanite to the Israelite period.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.