Yes Studios’ Managing Director Confirms No Season 4 for ‘Shtisel’ but Teases ‘There Will Be Something’

The managing director of Israel’s Yes Studios confirmed in an interview with Deadline on Monday that the popular Hebrew-language television series “Shtisel” will not be renewed for a fourth season.

“I don’t want to break anyone’s hearts, but I think that story has been told,” said Danna Stern. “And don’t forget, this cast has been together for a really long time. Almost a decade. I think we got all the stories we could without becoming overly dramatic. I feel like we’ve taken it to the limit, but, you know, we did good.”

She added, “No fourth season in this capacity, but there is obviously still an appetite for that family. So, I think we’re figuring it out. I think there will be something. It’s probably not a ‘Shtisel’ four. We love the story. We love the creators.”

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off season, Stern told Deadline, “Your words, not mine.”

CBS Studios announced in March that it is in fact developing an American adaptation of “Shtisel” that will be written by “Insatiable” creator and “Dexter” writer Lauren Gussis, and directed by Oscar-winner Kenneth Lonergan.

The Israeli show revolves around an ultra-Orthodox family, the Shtisels, living in Jerusalem. Its protagonist Akiva, played by actor Michael Aloni, begins the series as a single and talented painter who has a hard time parting from his artwork. In December 2018, Netflix began streaming the show’s first two seasons, which ran on Israeli television in 2013 and from 2015-16. The third season of “Shtisel” premiered on Netflix on March 25.