Monday, July 12th | 3 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Launches Pilot to Give Ghana’s Farming Startups a High-Tech Boost

Lapid Declares Support for Two-State Solution Before EU Foreign Ministers

New York Times Belatedly Finds Stabbing of Chabad Rabbi Fit to Cover, at Least Online

Hezbollah Releases New Footage of 2006 Abduction of IDF Soldiers That Sparked Second Lebanon War

UK Jewish Groups Denounce Online Racism Directed at Black Soccer Players Following England’s Defeat in Euro Championship

Group of Syracuse Students Harassed With Antisemitic Slurs, Pelted With Eggs From Car

Israel Offers Third Shot of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Adults at Risk

Yes Studios’ Managing Director Confirms No Season 4 for ‘Shtisel’ but Teases ‘There Will Be Something’

Linda Sarsour, Israel, and Surfside

From ‘Peaceful’ Anti-Israel Vilification to Antisemitic Violent Attacks

July 12, 2021 12:09 pm
0

Yes Studios’ Managing Director Confirms No Season 4 for ‘Shtisel’ but Teases ‘There Will Be Something’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

(From left) Kive (Michael Aloni), Shulem (Dovale Glickman) and Nuchem (Sasson Gabay) in a scene from season 3 of “Shtisel.” Photo: Courtesy of yes Studios.

The managing director of Israel’s Yes Studios confirmed in an interview with Deadline on Monday that the popular Hebrew-language television series “Shtisel” will not be renewed for a fourth season.

“I don’t want to break anyone’s hearts, but I think that story has been told,” said Danna Stern. “And don’t forget, this cast has been together for a really long time. Almost a decade. I think we got all the stories we could without becoming overly dramatic. I feel like we’ve taken it to the limit, but, you know, we did good.”

She added, “No fourth season in this capacity, but there is obviously still an appetite for that family. So, I think we’re figuring it out. I think there will be something. It’s probably not a ‘Shtisel’ four. We love the story. We love the creators.”

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off season, Stern told Deadline, “Your words, not mine.”

Related coverage

July 6, 2021 12:18 pm
0

Richard Donner, Jewish Director Behind ‘Superman,’ ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Lethal Weapon,’ Dies at Age 91

Acclaimed director and producer Richard Donner died on Monday at the age of 91, according to his wife, producer Lauren...

CBS Studios announced in March that it is in fact developing an American adaptation of “Shtisel” that will be written by “Insatiable” creator and “Dexter” writer Lauren Gussis, and directed by Oscar-winner Kenneth Lonergan.

The Israeli show revolves around an ultra-Orthodox family, the Shtisels, living in Jerusalem. Its protagonist Akiva, played by actor Michael Aloni, begins the series as a single and talented painter who has a hard time parting from his artwork. In December 2018, Netflix began streaming the show’s first two seasons, which ran on Israeli television in 2013 and from 2015-16. The third season of “Shtisel” premiered on Netflix on March 25.

“Shtisel” producer Dikla Barkai revealed during a virtual event in April that a traveling exhibition may be in the works to showcase the art featured in the show.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.