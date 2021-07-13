Tuesday, July 13th | 4 Av 5781

July 13, 2021 9:01 am
Israel Aerospace Industries to Showcase Radars, Defense Systems at Greek Exhibition

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is set to showcase a range of its advanced defense solutions at an upcoming defense exhibition in Greece.

According to a statement by IAI, the company will display its Barak MX air- and missile-defense system, loitering munition (suicide drone) capabilities, Multi-Mission Radars (MMRs) and additional solutions at the DEFEA Exhibition, to be held from July 13 to 15 in Athens.

The Israeli Defense Ministry leased a naval version of IAI’s Heron unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to Greece in 2020 for a period of more than three years, with an option of purchasing the platform after the leading period.

The Heron UAV carries maritime patrol radars, satellite communications and other payloads, and is capable of extended flight endurance for missions such as sea protection, shore surveillance, search and rescue, and more.

