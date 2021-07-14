Facebook Blocks Hamas-Affiliated News Agency Based in Gaza Strip

JNS.org – Facebook blocked the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency, based in the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday for violating its terms of service.

“Despite recent outreach to its administrators regarding our policies, we have had to disable the Shehab News Agency Facebook page for repeatedly violating our community standards,” a Facebook spokesperson said, according to i24 News.

Shehab began in 2007. Its Facebook page was created in 2011 and had an estimated 7.5 million followers.

“We have previously explained to the Shehab news team that to keep our community safe and prevent harm, we do not allow praise or support for groups, leaders or individuals who have engaged in violence,” added the spokesperson.

Hamas criticized the social media platform for the move.

“We condemn this decision, and consider it an unjust decision and an attack on media freedoms and freedom of expression,” said Rafat Morra, head of Hamas’ Media Division, according to the report.