Iran’s Zarif Claims to Parliament That US Preparing to Lift Nearly All Sanctions in Nuclear Talks

July 14, 2021 12:27 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) in Istanbul, Turkey, January 29, 2021. Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry /Handout via REUTERS.

Iran’s foreign minister sent a report to the country’s parliament asserting that the US has agreed to far-reaching concessions on sanctions in order to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal.

Axios reported Wednesday that Javad Zarif, who is soon to end his term as foreign minister, claimed in the report that President Joe Biden is prepared to remove nearly all sanctions on Iran — including those imposed before the term of former president Donald Trump, who substantially increased sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Among the claimed concessions are reversing the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization; ending sanctions on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei; and removing over 1,000 Iranian individuals and various organizations from a sanctions list.

However, the US would retain some minor sanctions after a return to the deal is concluded, it said, especially sanctions unrelated to Iran’s nuclear program.

In return for these concessions, Iran would have to agree to certain limits and modifications of its nuclear program, but Zarif asserted in the report that this would be effectively meaningless, claiming, “Iran has proved it can revive its nuclear program very quickly if it needs to, sometimes even in less than a day.”

Zarif urged Iran’s parliamentarians to support such an accord, saying, “No agreement is perfect for either party.”

He added that a “framework” for a renewed deal has been agreed to and will be concluded soon.

The US State Department downplayed the significance of Zarif’s report, saying that no agreements had been reached on sanctions and the US will “not negotiate this in the press no matter what Iran says at home.”

