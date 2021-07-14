Mark Zuckerberg ‘Inundated With Antisemitic Abuse’ After Posting Photo of Family Dog Wearing Kippah

Wednesday, July 14th | 6 Av 5781

Inside Iran’s Plot to Kidnap an American Journalist

July 14, 2021 12:49 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Zuckerberg family dog Beast, a Hungarian Sheepdog, in a Tuesday post. Photo: Facebook screenshot

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was subjected to a torrent of antisemitic abuse on the social media platform after posting a photo of his family dog Beast wearing a kippah and prayer shawl embroidered with Jewish stars.

Zuckerberg posted the snapshot of Beast — a Puli breed of Hungarian Sheepdog, according to the pet’s own Facebook page — among a series of eight photos employing other themes, including St. Patrick’s Day and a Disney film.

At writing, the picture of Beast in Jewish garb prompted over 3,000 comments, with many of those that drew the most engagement featuring explicitly antisemitic memes and other content. Other top responses portrayed the Palestinian flag and included calls to “Free Palestine.”

It also earned 4,400 “angry” reactions, along with some 6,000 positive reactions.

Another photo of Beast sporting a red, blue and white headband drew over 4,700 positive reactions and only seven “angry” ones.

“No one is safe from Jew-hatred. Not even Mark Zuckerberg’s dog,” commented the American Jewish Committee on Twitter. “Facebook’s CEO posted a cute picture of his pet wrapped in a [Jewish] scarf and with a kippa on his head. He has since been inundated with antisemitic abuse.”

“We must make sure social media platforms are free of hate,” the group said.

