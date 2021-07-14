Wednesday, July 14th | 6 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Inside Iran’s Plot to Kidnap an American Journalist

Oregon Professor Sues University for Firing After He Aired Concerns of Sexual Harassment, Antisemitism Among Senior Staff

Palestinian Journalist Fired From BBC Over ‘Hitler Was Right’ Tweet Pins Blame on ‘Pro-Israel Mob’

Bennett to Meet Biden in Washington Next Month, Iran Top of Agenda

Podcast Host and Fashion Designer Accused of Antisemitism for Rant Against Jews, Calling Guest ‘Jewish American Princess’

New York Times Video Depicts Israelis as Having ‘Forced’ Foreign Laborer to Work Under Rocket Fire

Court to Sentence Welsh Man Who Defaced War Memorial With Insults at Holocaust Victims and British Soldiers

IDF Assessment of Northern Front: Hezbollah to Wage Next War With Long-Range Drones, Thousands of Rockets Daily

Mark Zuckerberg ‘Inundated With Antisemitic Abuse’ After Posting Photo of Family Dog Wearing Kippah

Iran’s Zarif Claims to Parliament That US Preparing to Lift Nearly All Sanctions in Nuclear Talks

July 14, 2021 5:10 pm
0

Oregon Professor Sues University for Firing After He Aired Concerns of Sexual Harassment, Antisemitism Among Senior Staff

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Riley Center at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon. Photo: Wikimedia Commons / DerRichter

A Jewish professor who was fired in April from Oregon’s Linfield University has brought a $4 million lawsuit against the college, claiming that he was retaliated against for exposing sexual abuse and antisemitic harassment by the school’s leadership.

Daniel Pollack-Pelzner — who was a tenured English professor at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon — is alleging breach of contract, retaliation and an attempt to “silence” his disclosures of gross misconduct, according to the legal complaint.

After becoming a university trustee in 2019, the complaint said, Pollack-Pelzner raised concerns about several trustees accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. In one case, a trustee who later resigned was indicted on charges of abusing four students.

Pollack-Pelzner claims he asked the university address the problem with more training and other measures, but was rebuffed by President Miles Davis, who asked him to withdraw a faculty report detailing other allegations of harassment.

Related coverage

July 14, 2021 6:18 pm
0

Inside Iran’s Plot to Kidnap an American Journalist

The image on the alleged Iranian intelligence operative's device was chilling: A graphic showing photos of two Iranian dissidents captured...

Davis later accused Pollack-Pelzner of pursuing a “secret agenda” aimed at “destroying Lifield from within.” That same day, Davis is said to have asked in a faculty meeting why several Linfield professors had been “so concerned” with swastikas and other racist and antisemitic graffiti recently discovered on campus.

In the past, Pollack-Pelzner also alleged, Davis had made antisemitic remarks about “Jewish noses” during a discussion of Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice.”

The scholar’s firing in April triggered a wave of support from hundreds of professors nationwide, who signed a petition demanding an investigation of his dismissal.

On Monday, university spokesman Scott Nelson denied Professor Pollack-Pelzner’s allegations, describing his claims as “without merit” and a “distraction from the important work underway at the university.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.