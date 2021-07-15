Friday, July 16th | 7 Av 5781

July 15, 2021 5:50 pm
China Says It Will Step Up Involvement in Mideast Mediation

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens during a meeting in Manila, Philippines January 16, 2021. Francis Malasig/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – China plans to step up its involvement in mediation efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

In the past, China had already attempted to work as a mediator between Israel and Palestinians, offering itself as an alternative to the United States.

“The past and the present have proved time and again that the two-state solution is the only viable way to resolve the Palestinian question as it represents international consensus, fairness and justice,” Wang said on Zoom during a virtual Palestinian-Israeli Peace Symposium convened by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Also at the conference, Palestinian Authority (PA) Social Affairs Minister Ahmed Majdalani said that the PA aimed to “implement a set of measures to build confidence between peoples, improve the humanitarian situation and open a real window for negotiations to end the conflict.”

China is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, where it frequently plays its veto card to block motions against its allies.

