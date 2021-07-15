Italian Defense Chief Meets With IDF Chief of Staff to Talk Military Ties, Strategy

JNS.org – Chief of the Defense Staff of the Italian Armed Forces Gen. Enzo Vecciarelli completed an official visit to Israel on Wednesday, spending much of this time with the Israel Defense Forces.

He was received by a military honor guard following a meeting held with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said “following his reception, a strategic panel was chaired” by Kochavi, with the participation of Brig. Gen. Efraim Defrin, head of the International Cooperation Division, as well as other senior officials from the Israeli and Italian militaries.

“The panel discussed strategic issues facing the region with a focus on the threat from Iran,” said the Israeli military. “IDF senior officials presented General Vecciarelli with dangers posed by the Iranian nuclear program and of precision-guided missiles reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

