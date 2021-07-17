Saturday, July 17th | 8 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden to Host Iraq’s Prime Minister at White House on July 26

Libya PM Unaware of Russia, Turkey Deal on Foreign Fighters

OPEC+ Plans New Output Policy Meeting on Sunday

Scottish Friends of Palestine Seeks ‘Bias-Free’ Schools Curriculum in Parliament Petition

Argentine Jewish Leader: AMIA Bombing Court Hearing Held on Day of Ceremony ‘Goes Against the Memory’ of Victims

NYPD Investigating After Brooklyn Man Beaten, Robbed on Way to Synagogue

Israeli Scientists Working to Cure Lakes Struck ‘Blue-Green’ by Toxic Algae

Jews ‘Learned Evil’ From Nazis: Leading COVID-19 Conspiracy Theorist in Germany Loses Publisher Over Antisemitic Comments

Pitcher Joey Wagman ‘Ready to Represent Israel, the Entire Jewish People’ on Olympic Baseball Squad

Luxembourg Holocaust Survivors Encouraged to Apply for Million-Euro Direct Support Program

July 17, 2021 10:03 am
0

Biden to Host Iraq’s Prime Minister at White House on July 26

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks to locals in Tarmiyah, Iraq July 20, 2020. Photo: Khalid Mohammed/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

US President Joe Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House on July 26, the White House said on Friday.

The visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the two countries and advance bilateral cooperation under a 2008 agreement that governed the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki listed areas of shared interest such as energy and health and said Biden looked forward to strengthening cooperation with Iraq on “security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat” of the Islamic State militant group.

Psaki made no reference to Iran, which exercises influence in neighboring Iraq through its close relations with the Baghdad government and by backing Shi’ite militia forces that mount attacks on military facilities hosting US forces.

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander urged Iraqi Shi’ite militias to step up attacks on US targets during a meeting in Baghdad last week, three militia sources and two Iraqi security sources familiar with the gathering said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.