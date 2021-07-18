Tisha B’Av: Clashes Erupt Between Palestinians, Police on Temple Mount
by i24 News
i24 News – Dozens of Muslim Palestinians flocked to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday at the site of the al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to calls to prevent Jewish worshipers from reaching the site on the occasion of the fast of Tisha B’Av, which commemorates the destruction of the two Jewish temples that stood there.
Clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israel Police, which responded with riot control means.
The Palestine Red Crescent reported a number of injuries, with the majority treated in the field.
Israel’s Channel 12 reported that unofficial prayers have been taking place every morning for months, with footage showing Jewish worshipers gathered without prayer books or Tefillin (phylacteries), or any other religious symbol that might attract attention in the compound that houses the al-Aqsa Mosque.
According to this source, the Waqf, which administers the site’s Muslim holy sites, is aware of the situation and is monitoring them from a distance, but has so far taken no action.
After Israeli police cleared the site of protesters, Jewish worshippers began to ascend to the Temple Mount for Tisha B’Av prayers. According to Arab media, 240 Jews ascended to the Temple Mount with hundreds more expected throughout the day.
Thousands of Jews are expected in Jerusalem on Sunday for the solemn day, heading to the Western Wall and Temple Mount for prayers as evening turns to nightfall.