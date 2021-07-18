Tisha B’Av: Clashes Erupt Between Palestinians, Police on Temple Mount

i24 News – Dozens of Muslim Palestinians flocked to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City early Sunday at the site of the al-Aqsa Mosque, in response to calls to prevent Jewish worshipers from reaching the site on the occasion of the fast of Tisha B’Av, which commemorates the destruction of the two Jewish temples that stood there.

Clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israel Police, which responded with riot control means.

The Palestine Red Crescent reported a number of injuries, with the majority treated in the field.