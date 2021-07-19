Monday, July 19th | 10 Av 5781

July 19, 2021 3:58 pm
Israeli Cabinet Confirms Ex-Mossad Officer Eyal Hulata as National Security Adviser

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, sitting between Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Government Secretary Shalom Shlomo, attends a weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem July 4, 2021. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – The Israeli cabinet confirmed on Monday the appointment of former Mossad officer Eyal Hulata as national security adviser and head of Israel’s National Security Council.

“Eyal has a history of working over many years, both in the political and technological fields,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement congratulating Hulata, adding that he is “a very creative person with a very long experience, and he understands security challenges.”

Hulata is tasked with strengthening the strategic political relations necessary for Israel and its security, as well as developing technological solutions to Mossad’s needs.

Hulata is 45-years-old, a resident of Kfar Saba in central Israel, and holds a doctorate in physics from Tel Aviv University, in addition to a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. He is also a graduate of the “Talpiot” program for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to train technological leadership at the Hebrew University.

He won the Israel Defense Prize during his 23-year tenure in the Mossad.

Hulata held a number of senior management positions in the Mossad, including the head of the strategic planning and policy department, and the head of the technology department.

Hulata will succeed Meir Ben-Shabbat, who announced earlier this month that he would be stepping down from his position after four years in the role.

