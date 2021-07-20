Tuesday, July 20th | 11 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Human Rights Watch Head Deletes Tweet Pinning UK Antisemitism on Israel, Claims Critics ‘Misinterpreted’

Warning Ben & Jerry’s of ‘Legal Consequences’ Over West Bank Ban, Israel Looks to US State Anti-BDS Laws

Entrenched Antisemitism Among Imams Serving US Muslim Communities Needs to Be Challenged, Scholar Tells Major Conference

US Military Carries Out First Air Strike in Somalia Under Biden

Austrian Activists Publish Map of Jewish Vienna Institutions With Stars of David in ‘Pitiful’ Protest Attempt`

France’s Macron Targeted in Project Pegasus Spyware Case: Le Monde

Ben & Jerry’s Israel Reports Rise in Local Sales as CEO Calls for Campaign to Reverse Boycott

Miss Universe Competition to Be Held in Israel’s Resort City Eliat in December

US Senators Appeal to Polish President to Stop Bill Blocking Holocaust Restitution

Global Quest Underway to Speed COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

July 20, 2021 2:49 pm
0

France’s Macron Targeted in Project Pegasus Spyware Case: Le Monde

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he meets with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu (nos seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 4, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The phone of French President Emmanuel Macron was targeted for potential surveillance on behalf of Morocco in the Pegasus spyware case, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

The French presidency said that if the revelations about Macron’s phone being tapped were true, they would be very serious.

Le Monde said that former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and 14 ministers had also been targeted in 2019.

An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media organizations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said the spyware, made and licensed by Israeli company NSO, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists.

Related coverage

July 20, 2021 6:12 pm
0

Human Rights Watch Head Deletes Tweet Pinning UK Antisemitism on Israel, Claims Critics ‘Misinterpreted’

After facing social media accusations of blaming the Jewish state for rising antisemitism in the United Kingdom, the head of...

NSO issued a statement on Sunday rejecting the reporting by the media partners, saying it was “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”

Its product is intended only for use by government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to fight terrorism and crime, it said.

An NSO spokesman did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment on Tuesday on the Le Monde report about Macron.

Morocco issued a statement on Monday denying any involvement in using Pegasus.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.