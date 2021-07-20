Tuesday, July 20th | 11 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Israeli Defense Sources Warn EU, US That Lebanese Crisis Bolsters Iran

United Church of Christ Accuses Israel of Using ‘Imperialistic Theology’ Against Palestinians

Two Rockets Fired From Lebanon at Israel, No Damage: Israeli Army

‘Hate Is More Engaging’: Researchers Make Headway Measuring Antisemitic Propaganda on Social Media

Former Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary, 96, to Stand Trial in Juvenile Court in Germany for WW2 Crimes

Israeli Cabinet Confirms Ex-Mossad Officer Eyal Hulata as National Security Adviser

Israel’s Gantz, PA President Abbas Discuss ‘Trust-Building’

Israeli NGO Sends Aid Team to Help With Catastrophic Floods in Western Germany

Jewish Royal Air Force Hero Remembered for ‘Outstanding Contribution’ Against Nazi Targets in World War II

Ben & Jerry’s to End Ice-Cream Sales in West Bank

July 20, 2021 9:27 am
0

Report: Israeli Defense Sources Warn EU, US That Lebanese Crisis Bolsters Iran

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows Martyrs’ Square, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir.

JNS.org – Senior Israeli defense sources warned their counterparts in Europe and the United States that Lebanon’s severe economic, political and infrastructure crisis is speeding up Iranian entrenchment efforts in the region and the strengthening of Hezbollah, according to a recent report by Israel’s Kan news.

According to the report, the sources told their counterparts that alongside the economic and humanitarian problems plaguing Lebanon, a security problem for the region is also present, and the international community needs to wake up to the challenge.

“Fifteen years after the end of the Second Lebanon War, Israel and Hezbollah are in a tense status quo,” one source told Kan. “It is difficult to know what will happen if a third Lebanon war breaks out. If the situation changes, every side is expected to pay a heavy price, social and economic, and a long recovery time will be needed. In the best-case scenario, we’ll go back to the existing situation.”

The source said Hezbollah is not looking to initiate a war, adding that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is not interested in endangering his survivability and that internal Lebanese interests are largely controlling his conduct, placing “very heavy responsibility” on him.

Related coverage

July 19, 2021 3:58 pm
0

Israeli Cabinet Confirms Ex-Mossad Officer Eyal Hulata as National Security Adviser

i24 News – The Israeli cabinet confirmed on Monday the appointment of former Mossad officer Eyal Hulata as national security...

Israeli deterrence left from the 2006 conflict and the “Dahyia doctrine,” which was created by the intensive Israeli air bombing of Hezbollah sites in the southern Beirut neighborhood, remain as influences.

Last week, the IDF Northern Command reportedly assessed that Hezbollah possesses between 130 thousand to 150 thousand rockets and missiles at various ranges, and that the Israeli military is most concerned with Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile capacity since it enables the organization to fire with within 10 meters of a target.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.