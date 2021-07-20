Sysdig Set to Acquire Israel’s Apolicy for Infrastructure-as-Code Security

CTech – Secure DevOps company Sysdig has announced its intention to acquire Apolicy, an Israeli company providing a Kubernetes automation solution orchestrating policies and risk management. The announcement confirms that Sysdig plans to expand its offering to include infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security. The final cost of the acquisition was undisclosed.

“We founded Apolicy with the purpose of securing Kubernetes from source to production through risk identification, remediation, and policy enforcement,” said Maor Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of Apolicy. “We are excited to join forces with Sysdig and combine the best security capabilities in the market for cloud and containers together with our infrastructure and posture security. Together we will bring customers one end-to-end cloud-native security platform that is built on open source.”

The Sysdig secure DevOps platform addresses the challenges of securing containers, Kubernetes, and public cloud infrastructures by running modern cloud applications while managing security risks and meeting compliance requirements. Apolicy complements these capabilities by strengthening cloud and Kubernetes security with compliance and governance enforcement via policy as code, auto-remediation of drift to close the loop from production to source, and faster issue resolution with risk-based prioritization.

“Most breaches are caused by configuration errors,” explained Suresh Vasudevan, Chief Executive Officer of Sysdig. “Our customers want a single platform that detects configuration errors pre-deployment and identifies drift in production. Only Sysdig delivers a secure DevOps workflow for infrastructure and workloads and automatically closes the loop from production to source by fixing issues identified at runtime.”

During the pandemic, many operations shifted online which put pressure on the cloud to keep up with added demand. The new trend of IaC and GitOps continues to attract the attention of cloud platform teams to help achieve complete operational control of their infrastructure. Adopting IaC principles can improve reliability and help resolve issues before infrastructure is deployed.

Following the acquisition, the Apolicy team, including the founders Maor Goldberg, CEO; Eran Leib, VP Product Management; and Shlomi Wexler, VP R&D will join the Sysdig team. Apolicy’s product offering will be incorporated as part of the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform.

“We were very excited to be the first to support Maor and the Apolicy team in late 2019 as they set out to disrupt the cloud-native application protection space,” added Tal Slobodkin, Managing Partner at StageOne Ventures. “We are equally excited today to see the next step in Apolicy’s evolution as it combines with Sysdig, and look forward to the future success of the combined company.”

Apolicy was founded in 2019 by Goldberg and Leib and raised $3.5 million from StageOne Ventures in 2020. Sysdig last year raised a Series F round of $188 million bringing its valuation of $1.19 billion. In total, the company has raised $394 million.