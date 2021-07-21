Wednesday, July 21st | 12 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Kochavi: Israel to Respond to Attacks From Lebanon in ‘Overt or Covert Manner’

First Anne Frank Animated Film Debuts at Cannes Festival

Israeli NBA Star Omri Casspi Announces Retirement From Professional Basketball

Israeli Premier, Communications Minister Inaugurate Fiber-Optic Cable in Maalot-Tarshiha

Israel’s National Security Council ‘Looking Into’ NSO Spyware Allegations

Human Rights Watch Head Deletes Tweet Pinning UK Antisemitism on Israel, Claims Critics ‘Misinterpreted’

Warning Ben & Jerry’s of ‘Legal Consequences’ Over West Bank Ban, Israel Looks to US State Anti-BDS Laws

Entrenched Antisemitism Among Imams Serving US Muslim Communities Needs to Be Challenged, Scholar Tells Major Conference

US Military Carries Out First Air Strike in Somalia Under Biden

Austrian Activists Publish Map of Jewish Vienna Institutions With Stars of David in ‘Pitiful’ Protest Attempt`

July 21, 2021 9:08 am
0

First Anne Frank Animated Film Debuts at Cannes Festival

avatar by JNS.org

A scene from the film “Where Is Anne Frank?” Photo: Screenshot/IMDB.

JNS.org – The first animated film based on “The Diary of Anne Frank” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews from film critics, reported Deutsche Welle.

“Where is Anne Frank?” which premiered last week, revolves around a character named Kitty, Frank’s imaginary friend and alter-ego to whom she dedicated her diary.

The film is set in present-day Amsterdam and across Western Europe, as Kitty embarks on a journey to find Frank by referencing the latter’s diary. Along the way, she meets other youngsters who are fleeing conflict.

“That reminds Kitty of Anne and the fact that Anne did not have an opportunity to flee during her relatively short time in hiding,” explained the film’s Israeli director Ari Folman, who was nominated for an Oscar for 2008’s “Waltz With Bashir” and is the child of Auschwitz survivors.

Related coverage

July 21, 2021 8:58 am
0

Israeli NBA Star Omri Casspi Announces Retirement From Professional Basketball

JNS.org - Omri Casspi, Israel’s first basketball player in the National Basketball Association, has retired from playing the sport professionally. “Basketball...

“This experience turns Kitty into an activist,” he added. “At the same time, she realizes her powers to promote a movement for children’s rights.”

The Anne Frank Fonds Basel, which was founded by Anne’s father Otto Frank after World War II, approached Folman eight years ago with the idea of making an animated movie. The film’s artistic director, Lena Grubman, said the hope was that animation would make Frank’s story “more accessible” to a younger generation.

The film also aims to draw a link between the Holocaust, discrimination and antisemitism, according to Deutsche Welle.

Producer Jani Thiltges said “today, we see populism, right-wing extremism, even fascism, and definitely racism and xenophobia in various countries. I don’t believe a film can change anything, but I believe it’s important that, as filmmakers, we do everything to fulfill our hope of films playing a part in reintroducing a different mental and political attitude.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.