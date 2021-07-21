How Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott Has United Many Jews

JNS.org – After months of bitter disagreements, it was shocking to see Benjamin Netanyahu finally agree with the rival who took over his beloved throne, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. But some issues simply go too far, and Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its ice cream in “Occupied Palestinian Territories” was one of those.

“Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy,” tweeted Netanyahu. Bennett, according to his office, “made it clear that he views with utmost gravity the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to boycott Israel, and added that this is a subsidiary of Unilever, which has taken a clearly anti-Israel step.”

This temporary rapprochement between political foes is consistent with much of the Jewish world. How do we explain such widespread distaste for the Ben & Jerry’s decision?

I see two key factors, both having little to do with partisan politics. First, the decision clarified the true mission of the BDS movement—to push for a boycott of ALL of Israel. The movement's reaction to the announcement made that clear, calling for ending all sales and operations in "Apartheid Israel." If there's one thing most Jews agree with, it is that boycotting Israel proper (pre-1967 borders) is out of line.

What’s more, Ben & Jerry’s is coming dangerously close to doing just that. Unlike previous companies subjected to boycotts, such as Sodastream, Ben & Jerry’s makes its ice cream inside Israel proper. It doesn’t even operate any ice cream stores over the 1967 lines; all it does is sell to individuals or vendors such as supermarkets and gas stations.