Wednesday, July 21st | 12 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli NBA Star Omri Casspi Announces Retirement From Professional Basketball

Israeli Premier, Communications Minister Inaugurate Fiber-Optic Cable in Maalot-Tarshiha

Israel’s National Security Council ‘Looking Into’ NSO Spyware Allegations

Human Rights Watch Head Deletes Tweet Pinning UK Antisemitism on Israel, Claims Critics ‘Misinterpreted’

Warning Ben & Jerry’s of ‘Legal Consequences’ Over West Bank Ban, Israel Looks to US State Anti-BDS Laws

Entrenched Antisemitism Among Imams Serving US Muslim Communities Needs to Be Challenged, Scholar Tells Major Conference

US Military Carries Out First Air Strike in Somalia Under Biden

Austrian Activists Publish Map of Jewish Vienna Institutions With Stars of David in ‘Pitiful’ Protest Attempt`

France’s Macron Targeted in Project Pegasus Spyware Case: Le Monde

Ben & Jerry’s Israel Reports Rise in Local Sales as CEO Calls for Campaign to Reverse Boycott

July 21, 2021 8:58 am
0

Israeli NBA Star Omri Casspi Announces Retirement From Professional Basketball

avatar by JNS.org

Omri Caspi of the Memphis Grizzlies dribbles past C.J. Mills of the Toronto Raptors. Photo: Tom Szczerbowski-USA Today Sports via Reuters.

JNS.org – Omri Casspi, Israel’s first basketball player in the National Basketball Association, has retired from playing the sport professionally.

“Basketball has given me a lot over the years. I reached the peaks of European and world basketball that I never dreamed of. I did not believe I’d make those dreams come true,” Casspi, 33, said in a statement after the announcement was made on Sunday. “I realized it was my time to quit active basketball play and start the next stage of life.”

Casspi played 10 seasons in the NBA—the last two with Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he first played before being selected in the 2009 NBA Draft.

During his 10-year NBA career, Casspi was part of the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. He wore No. 18, chai, which is Hebrew for “life.”

Related coverage

July 20, 2021 2:09 pm
0

Miss Universe Competition to Be Held in Israel’s Resort City Eliat in December

In a historic first, the 70th Miss Universe competition will take place in Eilat, Israel, it was announced on Tuesday. The...

Israel’s Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper said “Omri Casspi has shown us throughout his career how much hard work, how much sacrifice is required and how much determination is necessary when you want to become an elite athlete, when you want to break through.”

“Omri is honorably ending his sports career today,” added Tropper. “I wish us, Israeli sports in particular and the State of Israel as a whole, more athletes and people who will lead us on and off the playing field.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.