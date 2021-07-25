Following Gaza Explosion, Palestinians Angry at Hamas for Weapons Caches in Residential Areas

i24 News – Anger at the Hamas terrorist group that runs the Gaza Strip — and other Islamists active in the enclave — bubbled over, as Palestinian factions and human rights organizations called for the cessation of weapons storage in residential areas.

The demand came following a large explosion Thursday morning, which rocked the Al-Zawiya market area of Gaza City, in which one person was killed and at least 14 wounded, including six children. Initial reports suggested that it might have been a gas leak, but footage showed that the detonation of weapons caused the explosion.

Hamas said that it had launched an investigation into the explosion, although it has not yet provided any details, according to the Jerusalem Post. Other Palestinian factions have also demanded a thorough investigation and the bringing of those responsible to account for their actions.

On the day of the explosion, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was very quick to point out that it had not conducted any activity in the area, as a still-delicate Egyptian-brokered ceasefire keeps Israel and Hamas from a resumption of May’s hostilities.

“Palestinian writer Fadel Al-Manasfeh said it was clear that Hamas chooses popular markets as a safe place for its ammunition warehouses because it knows that Israel does not target such places. He said that Hamas was ‘confused’ by the explosion because one of its weapons warehouses had been discovered. He also pointed out that a similar explosion took place in an open market in the Nuseirat refugee camp last year, killing more than 10 Palestinians and injuring dozens of others,” reported the Post.