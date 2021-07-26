Monday, July 26th | 17 Av 5781

July 26, 2021 9:03 am
Popular Israeli Bridal Designer Set to Showcase Items at Dubai Fashion Week

avatar by JNS.org

Designer Berta at the end of her runway show in New York City on October 9, 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israeli fashion designer Berta Balilti, famous worldwide for her bridal gowns, is scheduled to take part in Dubai Fashion Week in October.

Balilti, whose brand is called Berta, has signed on to collaborate with the exclusive Dubai boutique Bride Avenue. At an event last week in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, future brides were given the opportunity to view Balilti’s 12 gowns in person at the boutique.

“Many brides-to-be from around the Arab world, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and other places” came to Bride Avenue, which offers gowns from a variety of international designers,” said Balilti, according to Israel Hayom. “They all flew to Dubai especially for this event to try on dresses from the new collection. We were also supposed to have done a big show as part of our collaboration with the boutique, but it wasn’t possible. I believe it will still happen later down the line.”

She added that seeing photos of upcoming brides trying on her designs was “very exciting.”

Balilti also noted, “The collaboration with the boutique will also include my next expanded collection when it comes out, so that this is a long-term collaboration.”

