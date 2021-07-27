Tuesday, July 27th | 18 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bennett Says Israel ‘Very Close’ to a Third Vaccine Dose

Netflix Voices Stand Against Antisemitism: ‘We Must Never Forget’ the Holocaust

Jews as Racial Villains: From Jewish Blackness to Jewish Whiteness

Time to Put the United Church of Christ on Trial for Antisemitism

Calling Israeli Jews Racist Is Becoming an Accepted Fact

Israel’s Redefine Meat Announces ‘New-Meat’ Range of Products, Expanding Its Alternative Meat Offerings

Jordan Prevents Islamic State Attack on Israeli Troops Along Border — Report

IMF Lifts Growth Forecasts for Rich Nations, Dims Outlook for Developing World

Iran Says it Detains Agents Working for Israel, Seizes Arms Cache

Far-Right MK Ejected From Knesset Plenum After Calling Arab Lawmaker ‘Terrorist’

July 27, 2021 12:24 pm
0

Bennett Says Israel ‘Very Close’ to a Third Vaccine Dose

avatar by i24 News

A teenager receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after Israel approved the usage of the vaccine for youngsters aged 12-15, at a Clalit healthcare maintenance organization in Ashkelon, Israel June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel could soon approve a third COVID-19 vaccine dose during a visit to a retirement home in Jerusalem.

“We’re on top of it, believe me,” said Bennett. “For at least a month [we’ve been working on] things that need to come to fruition. We’re very close. The less we talk about it, the greater chance it’ll happen. I’m on it.”

Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen and Labor and Welfare Minister Meir Cohen joined Bennett at the Migdal Nofim nursing home.

Earlier this month, Israel became the world’s first country to offer a booster shot with health providers administering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised adults.

Related coverage

July 27, 2021 10:59 am
0

Israel’s Redefine Meat Announces ‘New-Meat’ Range of Products, Expanding Its Alternative Meat Offerings

CTech - Israeli foodtech company Redefine Meat has today announced a menu of new 3D-printed items that are now available...

The move came before US and European regulators approved Pfizer’s request for a third vaccine dose.

The Israeli government has been under pressure to push forward with expanding the booster shot to more of the vulnerable population, especially the elderly, as the country faces a renewed outbreak of the virus due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu has been a vocal critic of the government’s handling of the distribution of a third vaccine dose, accusing the government of failing to bring millions of vaccines to the country already paid for so that elderly citizens can be administered a third dose.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.