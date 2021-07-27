Bennett Says Israel ‘Very Close’ to a Third Vaccine Dose

i24 News – Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel could soon approve a third COVID-19 vaccine dose during a visit to a retirement home in Jerusalem.

“We’re on top of it, believe me,” said Bennett. “For at least a month [we’ve been working on] things that need to come to fruition. We’re very close. The less we talk about it, the greater chance it’ll happen. I’m on it.”

Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen and Labor and Welfare Minister Meir Cohen joined Bennett at the Migdal Nofim nursing home.

Earlier this month, Israel became the world’s first country to offer a booster shot with health providers administering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised adults.

The move came before US and European regulators approved Pfizer’s request for a third vaccine dose.

The Israeli government has been under pressure to push forward with expanding the booster shot to more of the vulnerable population, especially the elderly, as the country faces a renewed outbreak of the virus due to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu has been a vocal critic of the government’s handling of the distribution of a third vaccine dose, accusing the government of failing to bring millions of vaccines to the country already paid for so that elderly citizens can be administered a third dose.