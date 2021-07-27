Tuesday, July 27th | 18 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Court Sentences Woman Who Entered Syria to Eight Months in Prison

Israel Navy Commander Appoints New Submarine Flotilla Commander

Israel Defense Minister to Visit France to Discuss NSO, Iran

UC Davis Faculty Group Argues Departments Condemning Israel Violates School, State Policy

IDF Says It Recovered Over 80 Percent of Missing Victims in Surfside Condo Collapse

US CDC Hikes Alerts for Israel, Spain, Portugal Over COVID-19 Cases

EU-Funded Researchers Seek to Cut European Grants to Israeli Academics

Antisemitism Now Has ‘Academic Mandate,’ Leading Expert on Academic Freedom Tells Indiana Conference on Jew-Hatred

UK Antisemitism Monitor Alleges Twitter ‘Cut Off Contact’ After Reporting on Online Hate

‘Sport is Sport, Not Politics’: Iranian, Israeli Judokas Join in Video Message of Friendship From Tokyo

July 27, 2021 9:06 am
0

Israeli Court Sentences Woman Who Entered Syria to Eight Months in Prison

avatar by JNS.org

A judge’s gavel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Nazareth Magistrates Court sentenced a young woman who crossed into Syria illegally and was returned to Israel earlier this year to eight months in prison on Monday.

In February, Syrian authorities took the 25-year-old resident of Modi’in Illit, who had reportedly been suffering from mentaL health issues, to a detention center in Damascus and questioned her for 16 days after she snuck across the border from Israel. She was then taken to Moscow.

She was released after Israel reportedly agreed to pay $1 million for Russian coronavirus vaccine doses to be delivered to Syria.

The woman’s public defense lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday that the court had “accepted our arguments that the woman’s unique circumstances had to be taken into consideration, and sentenced her to a moderate and proportionate sentence. We hope that she can place the incident behind her and that upon her release, she will be able to open a new chapter.”

In May, Israel’s Kan news reported that the woman had escaped a mental health center operated by the Welfare Ministry, where she had been staying. She was subsequently found in a Bedouin community in the Negev region of southern Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.