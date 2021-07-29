Thursday, July 29th | 20 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gantz Tells French Defense Minister, NSO Didn’t Hack Macron’s Phone

American Jews Can No Longer Afford to Be Apathetic About Our History

London Police: Antisemitic Incidents in the City Skyrocketed in May

Remembering Leo Frank: Antisemitism Then and Now

Meeting an Unstoppable Jewish Immigrant

Will the Delta Variant Spoil the High Holiday Comeback?

Russia Ties Forged by Netanyahu Could Quickly Disintegrate

US Warns of ‘Irreparable Harm’ Caused by Polish Legislation Closing Off Holocaust Restitution Claims

Google to Officially Announce Subsea Cable to Connect Europe and Asia Via Israel

Blinken Says Iran Negotiating Process Cannot Go On Indefinitely

July 29, 2021 12:35 pm
0

Gantz Tells French Defense Minister, NSO Didn’t Hack Macron’s Phone

avatar by i24 News

Israel’s Minister of Defense Benny Gantz arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, June 27, 2021. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly in Paris on Wednesday that the NSO Group did not hack French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone, Israel’s Channel 13 news reported.

Gantz also reportedly told his French counterpart that other French officials were not targeted by the Pegasus spyware developed by the Israeli cybersecurity firm despite reports that the technology was used to track political activists and journalists across the globe.

“Israel is taking the allegations seriously,” Gantz told Parly, according to a Defense Ministry statement.

The statement continued: “[Gantz] noted that the State of Israel approves the export of cyber products exclusively to governmental entities, for lawful use and only for the purpose of preventing and investigating crime and counter terrorism. He also informed Parly that officials visited NSO’s office today and that Israel is investigating the allegations thoroughly.”

Related coverage

July 29, 2021 9:49 am
0

Google to Officially Announce Subsea Cable to Connect Europe and Asia Via Israel

CTech - Tech giant Google is expected to officially announce today the launch of its subsea cable project that will...

Gantz and Parly also discussed defense relations between the two countries, negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program and the economic and political crisis in Lebanon.

Gantz also met with Bernard Émié, the director of the General Directorate for External Security (DGSE), and also with Jewish community leaders in Paris.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.