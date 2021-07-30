Friday, July 30th | 21 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Dutch Cops Launch Criminal Investigation Into Antisemitic Mural Vilifying Top Soccer Star

Jewish Groups Slam ‘Outrageous’ Activist Statement ‘Delegitimizing’ Rutgers Hillel

Senior Israeli Official Accuses Iran of ‘Terrorist Attack’ Against Ship in Arabian Sea

Biden to Tap Holocaust Historian Deborah Lipstadt as Antisemitism Envoy

Tributes Pour in for Carl Levin, Former Michigan Senator and ‘Staunch Supporter’ of Israel, Dead at 87

New Netflix Series ‘Nice Jewish Girls’ Follows Four Sisters Based on Creator’s Real Family

Responding to Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield

New York Times Has ‘Lost Its Way,’ Majority Say After Watching Debate

US and Japanese Embassies in Israel Hold Bake-Off in Honor of International Cheesecake Day

Top German Foundation Dedicated to Fighting Neo-Nazis Condemns Ben & Jerry’s ‘Antisemitic’ West Bank Boycott

July 30, 2021 9:18 am
0

New Israeli Defense Attaché to US Takes Office

avatar by JNS.org

IDF Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The new Israeli defense attaché to the United States, Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, officially took up his position on Wednesday.

Zilberman previously served as the Israel Defense Forces chief spokesperson to the Hebrew media. He replaced Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox, who had been in the position for the past two years and who will now become Commanding Officer of the Central Command.

“Cooperation and close coordination between the United States and Israel are critical components in dealing with our common challenges, certainly in an area as complex as the Middle East,” Fox said during the July 28 ceremony that marked Zilberman taking over the job.

“The connection between the IDF and US militaries is unprecedented in its scope and depth in the areas of force-building, legitimacy and influence, and in joint activities, which create a space for action for the IDF and the State of Israel,” he added.

Zilberman noted that “the Middle East is a complex region that provides frequent security challenges to the entire defense ecosystem. The United States is the most important and significant of all our allies and is a true partner in tackling these challenges. The United States is our partner in analyzing threats, advancing opportunities, strengthening operational response and developing the military capabilities of the future.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.